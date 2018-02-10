Report: Marco Belinelli to Sign with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers added the veteran sharpshooter to bolster their playoff hopes

by Ian Pierno February 10, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers added sharpshooter Marco Belinelli to bolster their rotation as they search for their first playoff appearance since 2011-2012.

ESPN’s Adrian Wjonarowski was the first to report:

The Sixers currently sit at 28-25 in sole possession of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

 
You Might Also Like
markelle fultz range paint
NBA

Bryan Colangelo Says Markelle Fultz’s Range Is ‘Within The Paint’

2 days ago
tyreke evans sixers trade
NBA

Report: Sixers Interested In Tyreke Evans Trade

2 weeks ago
NBA

Sixers Plan To Play Joel Embiid In Back-To-Back Games Later This Week

2 weeks ago
NBA

Barkley Went On ’48-Hour Bender To Denny’s’ To Duck Philly In Draft

2 weeks ago
NBA

Post Up: Triple-Double Watch

2 weeks ago
NBA

Post Up: All About The Process

3 weeks ago

TRENDING