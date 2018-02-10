Report: Marco Belinelli to Sign with Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers added sharpshooter Marco Belinelli to bolster their rotation as they search for their first playoff appearance since 2011-2012.

ESPN’s Adrian Wjonarowski was the first to report:

Guard Marco Belinelli has committed to the Philadelphia 76ers to sign a free agent contract, league sources tell ESPN. Belinelli agreed to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and can sign with the Sixers upon clearing waivers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2018

The Sixers currently sit at 28-25 in sole possession of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference standings.