Report: Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely With Torn Tendon In Right Thumb

by March 12, 2018
184

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Over 54 games, Smart has averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds this season. Boston currently holds the No. 2 seed in the East with a 46-21 record.

RELATED
Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden

 
You Might Also Like
daniel theis meniscus
NBA

Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

4 hours ago
161
ray allen rajon rondo
NBA

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo Claimed He Carried Celtics To Championship

5 hours ago
2,513
NBA

Kyrie Irving to Give ‘Aching’ Left Knee an Extended Rest

10 hours ago
411
gordon hayward celtics return
NBA

Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

3 days ago
880
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

4 days ago
6,790
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Describes Mentorship from Kobe Bryant

5 days ago
1,586

TRENDING


Most Recent
isaiah thomas kuzma cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

43 mins ago
5,281
harrison barnes 2016 thunder

Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

2 hours ago
981

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

2 hours ago
171

Kent Bazemore Out For Season With Bone Bruise In Right Knee

2 hours ago
59

Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

2 hours ago
261