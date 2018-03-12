Report: Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely With Torn Tendon In Right Thumb

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Over 54 games, Smart has averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds this season. Boston currently holds the No. 2 seed in the East with a 46-21 record.

