Could the era of the sleeved jersey soon be coming to an end?

Nike, the NBA’s official uniform provider, is reportedly putting the kibosh on the sleeves.

Replica jerseys will be sold on the NBA’s online shop, while those worn by players on the court will be found at the Swoosh’s retail partners.

Per The WSJ (via Uni Watch):

The National Basketball Association will cease distributing its lowest-priced jerseys to sporting-goods chains beginning next season, the latest shift as sportswear makers aim to sell directly to consumers. Replica NBA jerseys currently made by Adidas AG cost about $70, while swingman jerseys are priced at $110, and the on-court jerseys fetch $300. The NBA said pricing under the new arrangement hasn’t been finalized. Nike, meanwhile, is expected to present its initial NBA jersey designs to retailers beginning this week. The company said it doesn’t plan to produce sleeved jerseys, a style debuted by Adidas in 2013 that received mixed reviews from players and fans.

