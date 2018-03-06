Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz has been out since October with a right shoulder injury, and there is reportedly no plan for him to return in the immediate future, according to team insider Jon Johnson:

Per team source, there is no plan for Markelle Fultz to return in the immediate future/next few games.

Nothing surprising. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 6, 2018

While rumors have swirled about the 2017 first round pick’s transformed jump shot, teammate Ben Simmons recently told Yahoo Sports that he “hates guarding” Fultz in practice because he’s so good.

