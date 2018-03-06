Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

by March 06, 2018
405

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz has been out since October with a right shoulder injury, and there is reportedly no plan for him to return in the immediate future, according to team insider Jon Johnson:

While rumors have swirled about the 2017 first round pick’s transformed jump shot, teammate Ben Simmons recently told Yahoo Sports that he “hates guarding” Fultz in practice because he’s so good.

RELATED
Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: “I don’t feel like a lot of people … have had his back”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Sixers Run Past Cavaliers, De’Aaron Fox Performs in Clutch Time

5 days ago
1,811
ersan ilyasova trevor booker
NBA

Report: Sixers To Sign Ersan Ilyasova, Waive Trevor Booker

6 days ago
1,046
trevor booker billionaire entrepreneurship
NBA

Trevor Booker Hopes To Become A Billionaire Through Entrepreneurship

7 days ago
3,005
lebron james sixers billboards
NBA

LeBron James ‘Flattered’ By #PhillyWantsLeBron Billboards in Cleveland

1 week ago
736
NBA

Three Billboards In Cleveland Trying To Entice LeBron James To Join Philly

1 week ago
1,110
Ersan Ilyasova
NBA

Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Plans to Sign with Philadelphia

1 week ago
1,042

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

33 mins ago
405

Kevin Durant: When I Step On The Court, Opposing Fans ‘Fear Me’

1 hour ago
160
russell westbrook kevin durant james harden

Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

1 hour ago
604
marcus smart fined james harden

Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden

2 hours ago
527
lonzo ball damian lillard

Lonzo Ball Takes Blame For Damian Lillard’s Hot Fourth Quarter

4 hours ago
1,348