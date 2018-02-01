The Nuggets are reportedly on the market for a veteran point guard, with Indiana’s Darren Collison at the top of their wish list, according to USA Today‘s Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt:

…Denver will likely make a move of its own before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, as the Nuggets are known to be shopping for a veteran point guard who could allow Will Barton to return to his super sixth man role. According to two people with knowledge of the situation, they have serious interest in the Indiana Pacers’ Darren Collison (12.8 points, 5.3 assists per game as a starter) but have, thus far, been rebuffed. Collison, whose Pacers (28-23) are fighting to hold onto a playoff spot, has a team option worth $10 million on his deal for next season. The people spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because trade talks aren’t typically discussed publicly.

At 26-25, Denver currently holds the No. 8 seed in the West, but the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins and the trade of Blake Griffin to the Pistons increases their odds of securing a playoff spot significantly.

