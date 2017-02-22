In the past few days, the Indiana Pacers have reportedly been trying to add to its roster to surround Paul George with more talent and have made their first round pick in the 2017 Draft available if the right deal comes along.

A new report from Woj, however, says that Indiana is not only exploring deals to add to its roster, but also “gauging the trade market” on Paul George.

Sources on @TheVertical: Indiana assessing trade market on All-Star forward Paul George. https://t.co/WImGynWeha — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 22, 2017

The Pacers are working the trade deadline on parallel fronts: Pursuing deals that will bring talent into Indiana to sell George on signing a long-term extension – and soliciting deal offers on George that would signal a rebuild around center Myles Turner, league sources told The Vertical.

According to the New York Daily News, the Boston Celtics could be in play to make an offer for George that would include the coveted 2017 Brooklyn Nets pick.

More from the Daily News:

Two executives doubt that Ainge, who historically plays it close to the vest, would give up the Nets pick in a deal for Butler. However, Ainge might consider it in a trade for George, the Pacers- free agent-to-be who has expressed doubts over re-signing with the Pacers. “With Danny, no one ever knows what he might do,” said the executive. “He’s one of the best. If he thinks he can make a run at the Cavs this season, considering all the injuries Cleveland has had, I can see him making a move. “Everyone is talking about Butler to Boston but Danny and Larry Bird go way back. Paul George could be the sleeper.”

