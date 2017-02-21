With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the phones are ringing off the hook.

One guy who has been in the middle of swirling rumors: Jahlil Okafor. The former third overall pick, who is averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per, was almost dealt to the Blazers last week, and now could potentially be headed to Indiana. The Pacers have reportedly been trying to get help for Paul George after losing six-straight heading into the break.

Per ESPN:

The Indiana Pacers have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers to inquire about second-year center Jahlil Okafor, league sources told ESPN. Sources say Indiana is surveying the trade market looking for assistance on the wing as well as in the frontcourt, but it’s unclear how serious the Okafor talks are at this point.

Indiana is reportedly telling teams that its ’17 first round pick is “up for grabs” if it helps land help for Paul George:

The Pacers, sources told ESPN, have alerted teams that their 2017 first-round pick is up for grabs. The aggressive approach is in an effort to supply help for All-Star forward Paul George. The Sixers are looking to eliminate the logjam they have at center with Okafor, Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid on the roster.

So, where will Big Jah end up?

