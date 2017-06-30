The NBA offseason just keeps getting CRAZIER.
Roughly two hours before the start of free agency, Ramona Shelburne reported that Pacers forward Paul George had been traded to Oklahoma City!!!!
Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017
Apparently, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis are involved in the deal:
Hearing Oladipo and Sabonis going to Indy
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017
WOW. PG and The Brodie. That’s SCARY.
Stay glued to SLAM for more updates.
