The NBA offseason just keeps getting CRAZIER.

Roughly two hours before the start of free agency, Ramona Shelburne reported that Pacers forward Paul George had been traded to Oklahoma City!!!!

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

Apparently, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis are involved in the deal:

Hearing Oladipo and Sabonis going to Indy — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

WOW. PG and The Brodie. That’s SCARY.

Stay glued to SLAM for more updates.