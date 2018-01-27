Despite losing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the season, the Pelicans still plan to chase talent prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans is sixth in the West with a 27-21 record, but Boogie, who has not missed a game, is a major reason why. Cousins was having one of the best years of his career,  averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest.

According to head coach Alvin Gentry and big man Anthony Davis, the Pels were really starting to gel. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and have toppled both the Celtics and the Rockets in the last two weeks.

“We were just getting it. We were just figuring everything out, that’s the tough part,” Davis told reporters.

Can the Pelicans still make the playoffs? And who should they target to increase their chances?

