Despite losing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the season, the Pelicans still plan to chase talent prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite loss of Cousins for season, the Pelicans plan to remain active in acquiring talent prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

New Orleans is sixth in the West with a 27-21 record, but Boogie, who has not missed a game, is a major reason why. Cousins was having one of the best years of his career, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest.

According to head coach Alvin Gentry and big man Anthony Davis, the Pels were really starting to gel. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and have toppled both the Celtics and the Rockets in the last two weeks.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry tells ESPN in a text message: “We were starting to play damn good basketball. DeMarcus has been great.” Pelicans are 27-21, just one game out of the 5th seed in the Western Conference. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

“We were just getting it. We were just figuring everything out, that’s the tough part,” Davis told reporters.

Can the Pelicans still make the playoffs? And who should they target to increase their chances?

