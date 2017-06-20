Twitter went crazy Tuesday morning due to an atomic Woj-bomb involving the New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, and former No. 4 overall pick Kristaps Porzingis:

From there, things escalated quickly. Woj reported that Phil met with draft prospect Lauri Markkanen – a player the Knicks could potentially select at No. 8 and that would be viewed as a “replacement” for Porzingis:

New York is apparently also enamored with Kansas’ Josh Jackson, but they would presumably have to trade up to get him:

Amid the chaos, Kristaps’ brother Janis told ESPN that KP wants to stay in New York:

It’s two days before the draft and rumors are already insane. Stay glued to SLAM for more updates.

