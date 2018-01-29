With the Feb. 8 deadline rapidly approaching, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly made shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story posting soon on ESPN: Detroit has made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks. Acquired in July trade with Celtics, Bradley will be a free agent this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

The 27-year-old Bradley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, but has battled a groin injury throughout the season. Detroit acquired him in a trade with the Celtics back in July.

After a red hot start, the Pistons have fallen to 22-26 and out of the playoff picture. They have lost eight consecutive games and are now actively looking for ways to improve before the deadline, according to Wojnarowski.

But it seems they have yet to find the right deal for Bradley, as Wojnarowski reports the asking price is “significant.”

Bradley will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

