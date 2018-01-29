With the Feb. 8 deadline rapidly approaching, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly made shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old Bradley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, but has battled a groin injury throughout the season. Detroit acquired him in a trade with the Celtics back in July.

After a red hot start, the Pistons have fallen to 22-26 and out of the playoff picture. They have lost eight consecutive games and are now actively looking for ways to improve before the deadline, according to Wojnarowski.

But it seems they have yet to find the right deal for Bradley, as Wojnarowski reports the asking price is “significant.”

Bradley will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

RELATED
Report: Avery Bradley Paid To Silence Sexual Assault Accuser

 
  

You Might Also Like
NBA

Pistons Reportedly Exploring Stanley Johnson Trade

2 weeks ago
NBA

Stan Van Gundy Boycotting ESPN Over LaVar Ball

3 weeks ago
evan fournier pistons trade
NBA

Report: Pistons Pursued Trade For Evan Fournier

3 weeks ago
avery bradley sexual assault settlement
NBA

Report: Avery Bradley Paid To Silence Sexual Assault Accuser

1 month ago
reggie jackson ankle sprain
NBA

Report: Reggie Jackson Out 6-8 Weeks With Grade 3 Ankle Sprain

1 month ago
NBA

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas End Their Feud

1 month ago