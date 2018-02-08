Report: Bulls Trade Jameer Nelson To Pistons For Willie Reed

Deadline day got started with a Bulls-Pistons swap involving point guard Jameer Nelson and center Willie Reed, as reported by Yahoo Sports‘ Shams Charania:

Sources: Detroit is sending center Willie Reed to the Bulls for Jameer Nelson, who shores up Pistons’ PG rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Sources: As part of Jameer Nelson deal, Bulls and Pistons are swapping their second-round picks in 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Bulls will immediately waive Willie Reed. And have the right to swap second round picks in 2022 — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 8, 2018

Nelson, 35, was shipped from New Orleans to Chicago in the Nikola Mirotic deal last week.