Report: Bulls Trade Jameer Nelson To Pistons For Willie Reed

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

Deadline day got started with a Bulls-Pistons swap involving point guard Jameer Nelson and center Willie Reed, as reported by Yahoo Sports‘ Shams Charania:

Nelson, 35, was shipped from New Orleans to Chicago in the Nikola Mirotic deal last week.

   
