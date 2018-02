The Houston Rockets are reportedly testing the trade market for forward Ryan Anderson, according to ESPN‘s Kelly Iko:

Sources: #Rockets quietly gauging league-wide interest in F Ryan Anderson ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Anderson is in the second year of a 4-year, $80million deal. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 5, 2018

Anderson, 29, is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.

