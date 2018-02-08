Report: Rodney Hood, George Hill Traded To Cavs In Three-Team Deal

The Cavaliers are still dealing.

After shipping Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers, Cleveland has acquired guards Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-team trade that also features Joe Johnson, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, and Derrick Rose, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Utah has traded Rodney Hood to Cleveland, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Utah will also send Joe Johnson to Sacramento, and Cleveland will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah, league sources tell ESPN. Sacramento sends George Hill to the Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Cleveland sends Iman Shumpert to Kings in deal, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Sources: As part of three-team deal, Cleveland sends 2020 second-round pick via Miami to Sacramento. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania, the Jazz will release Derrick Rose:

Utah will likely release former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Marc Stein of the New York Times further reports that the Timberwolves are interested in signing Rose:

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

With Tom Thibodeau in charge, Minnesota is a natural landing spot for Derrick Rose, who has interest in a reunion, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

