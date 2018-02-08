Report: Rodney Hood, George Hill Traded To Cavs In Three-Team Deal

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

The Cavaliers are still dealing.

After shipping Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers, Cleveland has acquired guards Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-team trade that also features Joe Johnson, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, and Derrick Rose, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski: 

According to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania, the Jazz will release Derrick Rose:

Marc Stein of the New York Times further reports that the Timberwolves are interested in signing Rose:

RELATED
Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Dwyane Wade To Heat For Second-Round Pick

45 mins ago
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers

2 hours ago
NBA

Tickets For Pierce’s Jersey Retirement Are Second Most Expensive Of Season

3 hours ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Tired of Being Traded’

3 hours ago
NBA

Report: Clippers, Cavaliers Continue To Discuss DeAndre Jordan Trade

4 hours ago
NBA

Tyronn Lue Disagrees With Isaiah Thomas Critique of Adjustments

6 hours ago

TRENDING