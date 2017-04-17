Less than a minute into Game 1 of Jazz-Clippers, Rudy Gobert went down with a left knee injury. An MRI taken that night showed no ligament damage, so Utah could breathe a sigh of relief.

Still, a hyperextension and bone bruise will keep the center sidelined for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Jazz were able to steal the first contest at Staples Center without Rudy (thanks to ISO Joe), but his absence will certainly be felt. The big man is hopeful he’ll be able to return later in the series, but his status is still questionable.

