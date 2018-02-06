Report: Several NBA Teams Interested In Kendrick Perkins

Fourteen-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins may be returning to the League this season, reports Sports Illustrated‘s Jake Fischer and Jeremy Woo.

League sources tell me and @jakelfischer that 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins is leaving the G-League’s Canton Charge. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) February 6, 2018

Kendrick Perkins has interest from several NBA teams for a post-trade deadline contract to play the remainder of the season. He could explore China and Japan next year depending on the remainder of his 2017-18. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 6, 2018

Perkins, 33, has averaged 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 26 games for the Canton Charge. His last stint in the NBA was with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 campaign.

