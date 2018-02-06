Report: Several NBA Teams Interested In Kendrick Perkins

by Alex Squadron February 06, 2018

Fourteen-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins may be returning to the League this season, reports Sports Illustrated‘s Jake Fischer and Jeremy Woo

Perkins, 33, has averaged 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 26 games for the Canton Charge. His last stint in the NBA was with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 campaign.

RELATED
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Are ‘Back on Talking Terms’

You Might Also Like
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Are ‘Back on Talking Terms’

9 months ago
Boston Celtics
NBA

WATCH: KG, Pierce, Rondo, Big Baby, and Perk Share Their Thoughts on Ray Allen

9 months ago
Boston Celtics
NBA

WATCH: Kevin Garnett Hosts 2008 Celtics Reunion on Area 21

9 months ago
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Says He Knows the Teams Kevin Durant ‘Will Be Looking at’

2 years ago
NBA

WATCH: Kendrick Perkins Gets Ejected After Forearm Blow

2 years ago
NBA

LeBron James: Cavs Lack an Enforcer

2 years ago

TRENDING