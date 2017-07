Point guard Shaun Livingston has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on a three-year, $24 million deal, per Chris Haynes from ESPN:

Golden State, Shaun Livingston reach agreement on 3-years, $24 million, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

Livingston averaged 6.6 points in 15 minutes per game in the 2017 Finals, helping the Dubs grab their second championship in the last three years.