Back in December, Nerlens Noel voiced his displeasure with his minutes and said that he and the Sixers had to “figure this shit out.” Since then, Noel has seen an uptick in minutes and production and is now on his way out of town.

According to Woj, Noel has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a first-round pick:

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Noel is going to be a restricted free agent this summer and is in line for a big contract and the Mavs are reportedly interested in inking the big man to an extension:

The Mavericks have long been intrigued with Noel, and will work to sign him to an extension. Noel's a restricted free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Bogut has been on the radar of several contenders to boost their front line defense, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he will be flipped again before the day is over.

