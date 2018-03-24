Report: Steph Curry Suffers Grade 2 MCL Sprain, Will Be Re-Evaluated In 3 Weeks

by March 24, 2018
332

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on Friday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Here’s the play where Curry sustained the injury:

The two-time MVP had missed the previous six outings with a sprained ankle.

The NBA playoffs start exactly three weeks from today on April 14.

