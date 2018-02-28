Report: Suns Targeting David Fizdale To Replace Interim Coach Jay Triano

The Suns fired head coach Earl Watson earlier this season, leaving assistant Jay Triano in charge on an interim basis.

According to Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News, Phoenix is interested in David Fizdale as a potential replacement:

Phoenix is targeting former Memphis coach Dave Fizdale to replace interim coach Jay Triano, according to league sources. When Fizdale was the lead assistant to Eric Spoelstra in Miami during the LeBron Era, James Jones was on the Heat roster. Jones has been the Suns’ vice president of basketball operations since last July.

Lawrence further reports that the Suns may face tough competition for Fizdale:

..Sources report that [Fizdale] has his eye on the Lakers job, and the feeling is that his strong ties to James can help the Lakers land LeBron when free agency opens on July 1. James didn’t just support Fizdale after his firing. He went on the attack, saying on Twitter, “I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy.” That’s how highly he regards Fizdale, an LA native. The league view is if the Lakers can land James with Fizdale’s help, they’ll have to move on from Luke Walton.

