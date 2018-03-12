Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

Forward Troy Williams, 23, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Knicks, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Forward Troy Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Knicks, with partial guarantees for 2018-19. He’s averaged 8.1 points in eight games with New York during his two 10-day deals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

Williams, an Indiana product, entered the NBA undrafted in 2016. He joined New York after being released by the Rockets to make room for Joe Johnson.

