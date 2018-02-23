Report: Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder Interested in Joakim Noah

The New York Knicks may have “moved on” from Joakim Noah, but the big fella is reportedly still drawing interest from postseason-bound teams.
Golden State, Minnesota and OKC are said to be eyeing the soon-to-be 33-year-old exiled center.
For Noah to truly move on, the Knicks either have to release him or agree to a buyout, and he’s owed $54 million through the 2019-20 season.
Per the NY Daily News:
According to league sources, several playoff-bound teams are closely monitoring Noah’s situation in New York and would push to sign him if Noah becomes a free agent.
The Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder are three such teams that believe Noah, who turns 33 on Sunday, could bolster their respective rosters for the postseason.
Time is also a factor. Noah would have to be waived by March 1st in order to be eligible for the playoffs.