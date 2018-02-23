Report: Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder Interested in Joakim Noah

by February 23, 2018
1,511

The New York Knicks may have “moved on” from Joakim Noah, but the big fella is reportedly still drawing interest from postseason-bound teams.

Golden State, Minnesota and OKC are said to be eyeing the soon-to-be 33-year-old exiled center.

For Noah to truly move on, the Knicks either have to release him or agree to a buyout, and he’s owed $54 million through the 2019-20 season.

Per the NY Daily News:

According to league sources, several playoff-bound teams are closely monitoring Noah’s situation in New York and would push to sign him if Noah becomes a free agent.

The Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder are three such teams that believe Noah, who turns 33 on Sunday, could bolster their respective rosters for the postseason.

Time is also a factor. Noah would have to be waived by March 1st in order to be eligible for the playoffs.

    
