Report: Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder Interested in Joakim Noah

The New York Knicks may have “moved on” from Joakim Noah, but the big fella is reportedly still drawing interest from postseason-bound teams.

Golden State, Minnesota and OKC are said to be eyeing the soon-to-be 33-year-old exiled center.

.@nyknicks still have yet to decide how they’ll proceed with exiled Joakim Noah, who has interest around the league, writes @FisolaNYDN https://t.co/XlOFUAdTDP pic.twitter.com/DA1yAKtMQL — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 23, 2018

For Noah to truly move on, the Knicks either have to release him or agree to a buyout, and he’s owed $54 million through the 2019-20 season.

Per the NY Daily News: