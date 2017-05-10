Miami Heat big man Willie Reed drops by the SLAM Dome to talk Pat Riley, the Miami Heat culture, his journey from Kansas City to the NBA, his relationship with Kevin Garnett and more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:

audioBoom

iTunes

Related

Respect The Game Episode 53: Playoff Talk With Yaron Weitzman

Respect The Game Episode 52: YFN Lucci

Respect The Game Episode 51: Don Trip and Starlito

Respect The Game Episode 50: Ray Allen and Maya Moore

Respect The Game Episode 49: Raekwon

Respect The Game Episode 48: Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Respect The Game Episode 47: Nathaniel Butler

Respect The Game Episode 46: Stanley Johnson

Respect The Game Episode 45: Michael Irvin