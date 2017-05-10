Miami Heat big man Willie Reed drops by the SLAM Dome to talk Pat Riley, the Miami Heat culture, his journey from Kansas City to the NBA, his relationship with Kevin Garnett and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
Related
Respect The Game Episode 53: Playoff Talk With Yaron Weitzman
Respect The Game Episode 52: YFN Lucci
Respect The Game Episode 51: Don Trip and Starlito
Respect The Game Episode 50: Ray Allen and Maya Moore
Respect The Game Episode 49: Raekwon
Respect The Game Episode 48: Julius “Dr. J” Erving
Respect The Game Episode 47: Nathaniel Butler
Respect The Game Episode 46: Stanley Johnson
Respect The Game Episode 45: Michael Irvin
Commentscomments powered by Disqus