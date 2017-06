Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie joins the show to recap the NBA Finals and talk KD’s dominance, what’s next for the Warriors and Cavs, how this Finals impact LeBron James’ legacy and who will win the 2017 MVP award.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:

Related

Respect The Game Episode 57: Sasha Vujacic

Respect The Game Episode 56: Justin Jackson

Respect The Game Episode 55: Jarrett Allen

Respect The Game Episode 54: Willie Reed