After the Cavs 112-99 Game 4 win on Tuesday, Richard Jefferson offered an explanation for LeBron James‘ sub-par play in Games 3 and 4.

Jefferson told Fox Sports Ohio that James fell ill before his 11-point, 6-TO performance in Cleveland’s 108-111 Game 3 loss.

“I know he won’t talk about it, so I’ll give my big guy a shout. “Deron Williams missed shootaround this morning because he had like a little bug, really lethargic, had no energy. And I think that’s what Bron had. “And sometimes these little bugs can go around. And [James] was like, dude when Deron didn’t show up to shootaround, it kind of started clicking in his head. “Because for him it was like, ‘I don’t know why I was so lethargic, why I had no energy, I had nothing.’”

LeBron turned things around after a foul-ridden first half in Game 4, scoring 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter.

