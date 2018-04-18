Richard Jefferson: ‘LeBron Is The No. 1 Camaraderie Guy I’ve Ever Been Around’

Veteran Richard Jefferson has played alongside several future Hall of Famers during his long career, including LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Stephen Curry, Jason Kidd, and Dirk Nowitzki.

In his mind, the No. 1 leader in terms of building team camaraderie is The King, via Undisputed:

“LeBron is the No. 1 camaraderie guy that I’ve ever been around on any level: high school, college, NBA and I’ve played with Tim Duncan, Dirk, Jason Kidd, Steph Curry.” — Richard Jefferson pic.twitter.com/SHsi4do6hT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 18, 2018

Bron is facilitating dinners every single night – getting the guys together. He’ll get a comedy show together with Dave Chappelle or Kevin Hart. These are the things that help break up the monotony of the season…He does this to let you know like hey…if I can get dinner with you 3-4 times and we can crack jokes, then when we get into that fire and I yell at you, it’s because we’re brothers. Because we’re in this fire together. And that’s something that I haven’t seen from a superstar.

