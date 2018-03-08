Rick Carlisle Dimisses Report About Mark Cuban Incident In 2011

According to a recently uncovered report, the Portland police department investigated a sexual assault complaint against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban back in 2011.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office did not press charges due to a lack of evidence and Cuban has strongly denied the allegations.

On Thursday, Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle commented on the report, calling it the “most insidious” form of fake news, via Eddie Sefko of Sports Day:

Rick Carlisle on report about owner Mark Cuban’s incident in Portland in 2011: “You’ve heard of fake news? This is the most insidious kind.” — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) March 8, 2018

