Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

After being informed about the Bulls‘ plans to make him a healthy DNP-CD, Robin Lopez took the news of his benching in stride.

In a story by NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, Lopez, when asked about tanking, proceed to joke, “I’m not familiar with military artillery.”

“It was rough for me. I get it. I understand it,” Lopez said. “I always want to be out there playing on the court. That’s what I enjoy, especially playing with these guys. But I’m excited to watch these guys give it a go from the bench.”[…] Lopez claims no knowledge about that ugly “T” word. “I’m not familiar with military artillery,” he said.

