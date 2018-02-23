Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

by February 23, 2018

robin lopez tanking

After being informed about the Bulls‘ plans to make him a healthy DNP-CD, Robin Lopez took the news of his benching in stride.

In a story by NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, Lopez, when asked about tanking, proceed to joke, “I’m not familiar with military artillery.”

“It was rough for me. I get it. I understand it,” Lopez said. “I always want to be out there playing on the court. That’s what I enjoy, especially playing with these guys. But I’m excited to watch these guys give it a go from the bench.”[…]

Lopez claims no knowledge about that ugly “T” word. “I’m not familiar with military artillery,” he said.

RELATED:
Robin Lopez Trolls Brother Brook, Says Biggest Weakness Is ‘Overall IQ’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Mark Cuban Fined $600K for Tanking Comments

2 days ago
2,676
NBA

Report: Bulls Trade Jameer Nelson To Pistons For Willie Reed

2 weeks ago
531
rodney hood thunder bulls pistons
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood Drawing Interest From Thunder, Bulls, Pistons

3 weeks ago
2,113
tony allen thunder trade
NBA

Report: Thunder Discussed Tony Allen Trade With Bulls

3 weeks ago
2,004
robin lopez trade bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Have ‘Intensified’ Robin Lopez Trade Talk

3 weeks ago
1,871
NBA

Nikola Mirotic Traded To New Orleans Pelicans

3 weeks ago
4,178

TRENDING