The Houston Rockets are reportedly “likely” to pursue LeBron James in free agency this coming summer.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Rockets GM Daryl Morey hopes to bring back Chris Paul and sign LeBron in the offseason.

On the scorching Rockets — what they learned from the Spurs, what Chris Paul brings, and why this is working so well: https://t.co/bKUOrHHFH6

They are underdogs, maybe big ones, but Morey has long promised that he will go for it if he thinks Houston has even a 5 percent chance of winning a ring.

[Morey] will hunt likely LeBron this summer, per league sources, and hopes to sign Paul to another long-term deal.