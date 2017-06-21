The Houston Rockets have reportedly made Lou Williams and Ryan Anderson—along with Patrick Beverley—available to create enough cap space for a marquee player.

The Rockets continue to be aggressive in the offseason, with GM Daryl Morey insisting that Houston has “something up our sleeve” to counter the Warriors.

Per ESPN:

Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley, sources said, are among the Houston veterans who have been made available in advance of Thursday’s draft.

