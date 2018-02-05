Report: Rodney Hood Drawing Interest From Thunder, Bulls, Pistons

by Ryne Nelson February 05, 2018

rodney hood thunder bulls pistons

Jazz wing Rodney Hood is reportedly drawing interest from the Thunder, Bulls and Pistons in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune‘s Tony Jones, the Magic and Nuggets have also shown “at least a passing interest in Hood.”

With the NBA’s trade deadline looming Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are all showing interest in acquiring Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

League sources say the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have also shown at least a passing interest in Hood, who is set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

