Rudy Gay will opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Gay’s season was cut short in January when he ruptured his achilles against the Pacers. He played just 30 games in 2016-17, while averaging 18.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

On Monday, his agent confirmed that Gay will opt out.

Rudy Gay to opt-out of his Kings contract and expects to be back on the court mid-June, @TheUndefeated has learned. https://t.co/X4SW6DlhvF — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 8, 2017

Veteran forward Rudy Gay plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Sacramento Kings to become a free agent, his agent Roger Montgomery confirmed to The Undefeated on Monday.

Gay recently told TMZ that he’s “at least a month ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

