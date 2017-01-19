Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 106-100 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings announced.
Rudy Gay may have ruptured his left Achilles on this play, per the Kings' medical staff. pic.twitter.com/LBWyytCr1q
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017
Gay’s season, in all likelihood, is over.
The 30-year-old was averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through 30 games, and was hoping to cash in during free agency next summer.
Per the Sac Bee:
Gay entered the locker room on crutches and with a walking boot on his left foot. He put on his wedding band and received help with his backpack before leaving with his head down.
“That’s hard to watch,” said Kings center DeMarcus Cousins. “That’s a tough thing to watch. It sucks for Rudy. This is a guy with a family, this is a guy with a career he cares deeply about. This was a big year for him obviously and it sucks that this is how it played out.”
“A guy in that situation, what can you say to him?” Cousins said. “What’s the right thing to say? None of us have dealt with that before. None of us know the pain he’s dealing with. What can you say?”
