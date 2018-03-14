Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘Kind Of Ignored Me’ During Free Agency

by March 14, 2018
443

In an interview with FOX 13 Salt Lake City, Jazz center Rudy Gobert explained what really bothered him about Gordon Hayward leaving to join the Celtics during free agency this past summer:

We all know Gordon is a good player. We all know it’s a business, and sometimes you have to make tough decisions.

For my part, it was only the fact that he didn’t really communicate with me. I tried to reach out to him before, just to have some informations. No matter what, I was going to respect his choice. He kind of ignored me. That’s the part I didn’t really like.

I was kind of considering him as a brother. We played four years together, went through a lot. And I thought I was important enough to know. Looks like I wasn’t, but we’ve moved on, and I wish him the best in Boston. 

