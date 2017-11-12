Rudy Gobert, the Jazz’s best player, will be sidelined for a month, according to a report from The Vertical.

Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017

Gobert is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the 6-7 Jazz. He got hurt on Friday night, in the Jazz’s 84-74 loss to the Heat when he collided with Dion Waiters.

Rudy Gobert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks. The injury occurred on Friday when Dion Waiters ran into his legs. pic.twitter.com/lRKwZTuM9n — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 12, 2017

Gobert sent out a tweet that alluded to Waiters making a dirty play. Waiters was asked about the play today. Via the Sun Sentinel, Waiters said:

“I didn’t even know that was him,” Waiters said. “I went for the ball, making a basketball play. He (goes) right to social media. I ain’t a social media guy. At the end of the day, that (expletive) don’t matter. Tell him to get out of his feelings. We won, they lost. So what.”

“I’ve never been a dirty player in my life,” Waiters said. “If he thought it was a dirty play, you come to me as a man and you ask me and I’ll tell him the same (expletive) I’m saying now. I saw it on social media, late, after the win. I’m not a dirty player.”

h/t The Vertical, the Sun Sentinel