Rudy Gobert: ‘No Doubt’ Jazz Will Make The Playoffs

Rudy Gobert says there’s “no doubt” that the Utah Jazz will make the playoffs.

Winners of 10-straight games, the Jazz have vaulted themselves to 10th place in the West, and just 1.5 games out of the playoff race.

“No doubt, we’re definitely making the playoffs,” Rudy Gobert told me yesterday. He loves the Jazz’s developing chemistry, confidence (especially Donovan Mitchell) and unselfishness. And he’s quite confident they’ll continue being a dominant defensive team. https://t.co/VpTMcHYvJK — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 14, 2018

