Rudy Gobert: ‘No Doubt’ Jazz Will Make The Playoffs

by February 14, 2018

rudy gobert jazz playoffs

Rudy Gobert says there’s “no doubt” that the Utah Jazz will make the playoffs.

Winners of 10-straight games, the Jazz have vaulted themselves to 10th place in the West, and just 1.5 games out of the playoff race.

