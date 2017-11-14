Jazz center Rudy Gobert will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a right bone bruise, but says he’ll be “back stronger.”

I caught up with Jazz center Rudy Gobert before tonight's tipoff. He's positive in light of his recent knee injury. https://t.co/t4t7ZZ9Odd — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 14, 2017

Gobert remains confident in Utah’s ability to win games without him.

The 25-year-old big man leads the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game.

