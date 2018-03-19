Post Up: The Brodie and the Beard Go Off

by March 19, 2018
227
Russell Westbrook

Thunder 132 (43-29), Raptors 125 (52-18)

Russell Westbrook served up his fifth straight triple-double, helping the Thunder survive a back-and-forth matchup. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 24 and 22, respectively. DeRozan was ejected and Lowry fouled out, paving the way for OKC’s sixth straight win.

Pelicans 108 (40-30), Celtics 89 (47-23)

Kyrie Irving sat out again with knee soreness and the Celtics couldn’t overcome 34 points and 11 rebounds from Anthony Davis. The Celtics got outscored 66-40 in the second half.

Rockets 129 (56-14), Timberwolves 120 (40-31)

The Wolves cut a 25-point deficit to 5 in the fourth quarter but Chris Paul and James Harden each hit clutch shots to ice the game. Harden finished with 34 points and 12 dimes.

Trail Blazers 122 (44-26), Clippers 109 (37-32)

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and the Blazers won their 13th straight game by holding LAC to 9-23 shooting from downtown.

  
