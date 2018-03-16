Russell Westbrook ‘Not Surprised’ He’s Leading NBA in Assists

by March 16, 2018
853
russell westbrook not surprised assists

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook says he’s “not surprised at all” that he’s leading the NBA in assists this season.

During shootaround on Friday, Westbrook—who’s averaging 10.2 assists per game—sarcastically responded, “Who me!?” when asked about his accomplishment.

Are you surprised to hear you’re leading the League in assists?

Russ: “No, I’m just messing with him. I’m not surprised at all. I just think it’s funny. I’m not surprised.

“But I’m definitely grateful to be able to have the guys I have to make my job easy.”

