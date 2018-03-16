Russell Westbrook ‘Not Surprised’ He’s Leading NBA in Assists

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook says he’s “not surprised at all” that he’s leading the NBA in assists this season.

During shootaround on Friday, Westbrook—who’s averaging 10.2 assists per game—sarcastically responded, “Who me!?” when asked about his accomplishment.

Russ gets informed he could lead the league in assists by @ErikHorneOK, responds, “who me?” “I was just messing with him…It’s funny” pic.twitter.com/5zBncLpdge — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 16, 2018

Are you surprised to hear you’re leading the League in assists? Russ: “No, I’m just messing with him. I’m not surprised at all. I just think it’s funny. I’m not surprised. “But I’m definitely grateful to be able to have the guys I have to make my job easy.”

