Russell Westbrook reached the 40-point mark for the second game in a row Wednesday night, leading the OKC Thunder past Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.



.@russwest44 dropped 42 points with 10 boards & 7 assists to lead OKC to a 121-110 win over the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/BGbQ3i54uC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 22, 2016

Davis put up 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pels.

Thunder rookie Alex Abrines chipped in a career-best 18 points, including five three-pointers.

Per the AP:

