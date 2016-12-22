Russell Westbrook reached the 40-point mark for the second game in a row Wednesday night, leading the OKC Thunder past Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.
.@russwest44 dropped 42 points with 10 boards & 7 assists to lead OKC to a 121-110 win over the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/BGbQ3i54uC
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 22, 2016
Davis put up 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pels.
Thunder rookie Alex Abrines chipped in a career-best 18 points, including five three-pointers.
Per the AP:
“We did a great job of just playing together,” Westbrook said. “It was great, man, to come in (during the fourth quarter) with everything under control. (We) did a great job of managing the game.”
Abrines scored nine points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left, and New Orleans never got within eight points after that.
Westbrook sounded impressed by the shooting he’s seen from Abrines in practice and was pleased to see it finally translate in a game. […] “He works hard every day, works on his game and that’s the best part about him,” Westbrook said. “There’s going to be ups and downs the whole season, but tonight he did a great job of making shots.”
