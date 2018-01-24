Russell Westbrook says it is “outrageous” that Paul George wasn’t named an NBA All-Star this season.
Russ took thinly-veiled shots at the Golden State Warriors’ four All-Stars and Damian Lillard, who had erroneously anticipated his own snub.
George is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and shooting 43.6 percent from the field in his first season for the OKC Thunder.
Per the Norman Transcript:
“I think it’s outrageous in my opinion. I don’t know who else made the team, but I know four people from one team. You got guys complaining about getting snubbed, so they get in. You got guys just talking about that all the time, but the guys that deserve it should be in it,” Westbrook, the only Thunder player to be named an All-Star on Tuesday, said. “It’s not — I just don’t understand it. It doesn’t make any sense.”
“He’s leading the league in steals, competes every night, top two at his position,” Westbrook added. “It don’t make any sense, regardless of anything else…Everybody’s not an All-Star. Just because you get voted in, it don’t mean you’re an All-Star. I just think it’s outrageous. But it is what it is.”
George has previously made four All-Star Games. [Carmelo] Anthony has made 10.
“I think Melo said that best,” George said following a 28-point performance Tuesday, alluding to Carmelo Anthony’s mention of “sacrifice” when he came to the Thunder. “It’s something that, us being in the East, it’s easier for us because we were holding our teams, pretty much putting our teams on our back night in and night out.
“But it is what it is. When I came here, it’s bigger dreams and bigger goals. And what I got to look forward to is to win a championship.”
