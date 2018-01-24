Russell Westbrook says it is “outrageous” that Paul George wasn’t named an NBA All-Star this season.

Russ took thinly-veiled shots at the Golden State Warriors’ four All-Stars and Damian Lillard, who had erroneously anticipated his own snub.

George is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and shooting 43.6 percent from the field in his first season for the OKC Thunder.

