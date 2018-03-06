Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

#russellwestbrook on the former OKC trio of himself, #kevindurant and #jamesharden all becoming MVP-caliber players: “It’s a blessing to be able to play with each one of those guys, but at the same time know and understand each individual journey it took for them to get to the level they’re at now”

