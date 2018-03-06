Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook took time to reflect on playing alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Westbrook called the trio’s three seasons in OKC “a blessing”—both playing with MVP-caliber players, and getting to understand their journeys.
“It’s a blessing. It’s something that doesn’t happen that often.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play with those guys. But at the same time know and understand each individual journey and what it took for them to get to the level they’re at now.”
