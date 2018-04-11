Russell Westbrook Responds To Claims of Stat-Padding

by April 11, 2018
604
russell westbrook stat-padding

Russell Westbrook is tired of the narrative that he’s “stealing rebounds” in order to pad his stats.

At shootaround on Wednesday, Westbrook told reporters, “If you don’t want [the rebound], I’ma get it. Simple as that.”

“A lot of people make jokes about stat-padding or going to get rebounds. If people could get 20 rebounds a night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would.

“The people that’s talking and saying whatever they need to say, they should try and do it and see how hard it is.

“Since everybody wants to be talking… I’m tried of hearing the same old rebound-this, stealing rebounds, all this shit.

“I take pride in what I do. I come out and play and I get the ball faster than somebody else gets to it. That’s just what it is.

“If you don’t want it, I’ma get it. Simple as that.”

