History.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks, Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season – 41.

As he always does, Russ made it look easy, reaching the milestone in the third quarter. Here’s the sequence that did it:

Congrats, Russell!

