History.
In Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks, Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season – 41.
Russ:
-41 trpl-dbls in a season (tied for 1st)
-7 straight trpl-dbls (2nd longest streak)
-78 career trpl-dbls (tied for 4th all-time) pic.twitter.com/pOImLDjA9S
— NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2017
As he always does, Russ made it look easy, reaching the milestone in the third quarter. Here’s the sequence that did it:
History.
Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season (41). pic.twitter.com/uYmjtgLx2n
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017
Congrats, Russell!
Related
Russell Westbrook Notches 40th Triple-Double
Oscar Robertson Endorses Russell Westbrook For MVP
Commentscomments powered by Disqus