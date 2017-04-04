History.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks, Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season – 41.

Russ: -41 trpl-dbls in a season (tied for 1st)

-7 straight trpl-dbls (2nd longest streak)

-78 career trpl-dbls (tied for 4th all-time) pic.twitter.com/pOImLDjA9S — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2017

As he always does, Russ made it look easy, reaching the milestone in the third quarter. Here’s the sequence that did it:

History. Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season (41). pic.twitter.com/uYmjtgLx2n — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017

Congrats, Russell!

