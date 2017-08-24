According to a new book, Russell Westbrook‘s style is used as some kind of “psychological weapon” on and off the court.
👀👀Look who has a book coming out….9/5…check the link to grab a copy! #WestbrookStyleDrivers #whynot 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/RcjQtEclEb pic.twitter.com/Clpsv1wV0j
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 21, 2017
📚 9/5 @Rizzoli_Books 🤷🏾♂️ #WestbrookStyleDrivers #whynot https://t.co/RcjQtEclEb pic.twitter.com/pfXSdsf53m
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 21, 2017
Russ, one of the NBA’s most fashion-forward stars, has become a style icon.
The tome is being billed as “a celebration of Westbrook’s style on and off the court, and the creative people he admires and works with.”
Per the book’s promotional blurb:
Russell Westbrook, a reigning two-time NBA All-Star MVP, is not your average basketball superstar. Apart from his meteoric rise within the ranks of the NBA, Westbrook is a creative force prominently known and admired by the fashion industry and his fan base for his daring sartorial experimentation and love of all things fashion. Whether he is seen at the front row of a runway show during Milan Fashion Week, within the pages of Vogue, GQ, and the New York Times style section, or collaborating with Barneys New York or the Jordan brand, Westbrook has garnered the reputation of being the NBA’s real fashion insider.
This book is a collection of stylish and inspiring images and text that provide a rare glimpse into Westbrook’s world, revealing how he uses style as a psychological weapon on and off the court and how he has redefined the role of a contemporary athlete turned cultural figure. From photographs documenting his bold and cutting-edge outfits worn during the playoffs to images of his collaborations with global style brands and original quotes and interviews with fellow athletes, designers, and creative figures that inspire Westbrook, this book explores how to be fearless and confident in fashion and in life, what it means to be stylish, and the importance of authenticity in everything from style and music to art and business. This all-access volume is an essential for his fans and readers interested in sports, style, design, and popular culture.
