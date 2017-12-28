Barack Obama picked Michael Jordan over LeBron James, and Scottie Pippen isn’t about to argue otherwise.

Pip tells TMZ he’d pick MJ over Bron, too.

Prince Harry extracted Obama’s choice in a BBC interview.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times:

Prince Harry asked him to decide between boxers or briefs (wouldn’t say), Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian (wouldn’t pick) and Harry or William (“William right now,” he said, prompting a chuckle). He also asked him to pick between Jordan and James.

Obama, who has never kept his fandom of the NBA and the Bulls a secret, responded without hesitation.

“Jordan,” he said. “Although I love LeBron. I’m a Chicago guy.”