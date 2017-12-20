Scottie Pippen is either very confused about his basketball opinions, or more likely, he’s an excellent troll.
Pip claims that LeBron James can’t be considered a better player than he was until LBJ matches his six NBA championships.
Earlier this week, Pippen raised a few eyebrows by stating that James is “probably ahead” of Michael Jordan in terms of their individual stats.
Per TMZ:
“LeBron ain’t better than me until he gets 6 titles.”
