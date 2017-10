Serge Ibaka and LaMarcus Aldridge got into it late in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 101-97 win over the Raptors on Monday.

The two were throwing elbows in the paint when Aldridge squared up and shoved Ibaka.

If this looks familiar, that’s because Aldridge and Ibaka got into a scuffle like this nearly three years ago.

