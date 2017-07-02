After losing PJ Tucker to the Rockets, the Raptors intend to lock up big man Serge Ibaka with a reported 3-year, $65 million dollar deal:
Source: Free agent forward Serge Ibaka has reached deal on three-year, $65M contract to stay with the Toronto… https://t.co/ATpQCWXQ36
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017
Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors at last year’s trade deadline. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 boards with Toronto.
RELATED:
2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker
Commentscomments powered by Disqus