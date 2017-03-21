Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez threw hands after a verbal disagreement Tuesday, needing to be separated by teammates and officials. The two big men may hear from the league following the altercation, but their teammates and colleagues had jokes after the game.

I have watched the replay of my man @sergeibaka_7 fight 👀 , well @FloydMayweather we have got a fight! Forget @TheNotoriousMMA 😂😂😂😂

Bebe walking past Ibaka scrum: "What's up Mike Tyson?" JV: "Way to fight Serge"

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka got ejected for throwing punches at each other.

Brook Lopez says he's pulling for Ibaka in the grudge match. pic.twitter.com/IojTobIF8k

